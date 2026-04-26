Not everyone has the luxury of time or money to hit the sauna for a post-workout recovery session. Often times, this happens in the comfort of your home, either with a dip in iced cold water or a warm bath to relieve strained muscles or boost circulation. But the SaunaBox Pulse PRO brings the sauna straight to your home.

It brings professional-grade recovery at home or in the gym in a compact and portable form. It’s a low-EMF sauna that delivers the healing heat of infrared therapy and the restorative power of 660nm mmedical-grade red light therapy.

SaunaBox Pulse PRO features ThermoCell heating panels that reach up to 160F, generating a steady, penetrating warmth that encourages deep sweat. The low-EMF elevates circulation and promotes faster recovery. It also aids in detoxification, skin health, and msucle recovery.

Meanwhile, the built-in red light provides a calming ambiance to each session. It also has therapeutic benefits, including helping increase the production of collagen and in reducing inflammation.

The SaunaBox Pulse PRO comes in a foldable tent designed for easy, fuss-free setup that takes just 15 minutes. It sets up anytime and anywhere, with a compact frame that fits into small spaces, including apartments and home gyms. Its OEKO-TEX-certified heat-locking interior paired with MylarMax pockets maximizes infrared transfer, helping maintain consistent heat while keeping its footprint small.

This is a pesonal, full-body coverage sauna that measures 36” L x 36” W x 68” H. It even has a Bluetooth remote control system for added convenience in adjusting parameters, including the temperature, time, or light intensity with just a single tap.

Image ccourtesy of SaunaBox