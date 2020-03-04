Gone are the days when you have to settle for bulky wallets for the sake of having more cards with you on the go. You sacrifice good posture for a money carrier that does more harm than good. The Toughergun Slim Front Pocket Wallet helps you get rid of your thick wallets in favor of its slim design and large card capacity.

This bifold wallet boasts a slim design at just 4” x 3” x 0.4” so you hardly feel it in your front or even back pocket. It also does not weigh you down at a mere 3.84 ounces. Despite it being slim, it can hold both cards and cash and even your important ID card.

The Toughergun Slim Front Pocket Wallet has one outside slot for your most-used card. The external slot has a thumb opening so you can easily slide out the card for easy and quick payments. Inside, you have two card slots and a money clip to hold folded banknotes, bills, or other small paper documents. It also has a window for your ID card. Much like other slim wallets of today’s high-tech age, this comes equipped with RFID blocking technology that prevents data theft.

Aside from its slim form factor, the Toughergun Slim Front Pocket Wallet boasts an elegant and professional appeal. It looks great no matter your wardrobe and comes in a genuine leather construction. You can choose from a variety of colors to fit your style. It comes in 24 color variants including premium vintage brown, carbon fiber black, premium crazy horse coffee, premium vintage red, and more.

Images courtesy of Toughergun