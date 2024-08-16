If you want a functional utility tool but not the heavy price tag that accompanies it, then the Gordon 20-in-1 Multi-Tool is a budget-friendly option. It’s affordable and also performs just as great as its expensive counterpart.

Gordon is an in-house brand owned by Harbor Freight, maker of all types of survival and outdoor products. The company attests this tool is comparable to the famous Leatherman Wave+. But it comes with a few extra tools at a much lower cost of just $40.

As its name entails, there are 20 tools packed in a robust stainless steel frame. The Gordon 20-in-1 Multi-tool opens to reveal a regular pliers as its main tool, which also serves as needle-nose pliers. There also wire cutters and wire strippers integrated into the pliers. Then on one side of the tool is a small pair of scissors so you get both the functionality of a pliers and scissors.

Along with the scissors are the saw, gut hook, window breaker, bit driver, and a screwdriver. Meanwhile, the other arm of the tool holds the can opener, crimper, a 2.86″ long serrated knife, a diamond-coated file, a metal file, and a wood file. Stretching it out to its full length reveals a handy eight-inch ruler notched in.

The Gordon 20-in-1 Multi-tool is ideal as both an outdoor and survival gear given its versatility and functional features. Conveniently, it’s also portable for adventures. When closed, it measures merely 4.06″ long and 1.53″ wide. It weighs just 300 grams measured along with its packaging, woven polyester pouch, and belt clip.

