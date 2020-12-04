Electric scooters have really grown in popularity in the last few years as more and more people have been discovering how useful and fun they really are.

We are all becoming more aware of climate change and trying to use more eco-friendly ways of moving around and electric scooters fit in that role perfectly. They are relatively cheap to purchase and have an extremely low running cost which makes them perfect for day to day use in a busy crowded city.

But as they have become more popular the choices and variations in electric scooters have also grown which can make it hard to pick which one to purchase. So let’s take a look at some of the best options for different price ranges to help you decide which electric scooter to buy.

The Best Cheap Electric Scooters For Children

The price of buying an electric scooter can actually range from affordable to very expensive depending on what style and brand of scooter you decide to buy.

The cheaper range of electric scooters can be found from anywhere between $80 and $250. You will find that kids’ versions tend to be a fair bit cheaper compared to their adult variants, but there are still bargains to be found.

If you are buying an electric scooter for your child a good option would be the Go Trax GKS for kids which is very cheap at only $99. The wheel size is 6 inches and the whole scooter just weighs 18.7 pounds. It even has a safety technology which is perfect to assist your child when riding the scooter.

At top speed, the Go Trax GKS can reach ten miles per hour, and on a full charge, the scooter can travel an impressive 7.5 miles before it needs recharging.

The Best Cheap Electric Scooter For Adults

Adult electric scooters tend to be more expensive than those for children due to them having a bigger frame and more powerful electric engine, which means the scooter can go faster.

A good option for those on a budget is Go Trax XR Elite which can be found for below $400. There are many retailers selling this scooter including at Eride Hero, where they have a wide range of competitively priced electric scooters.

The XR Elite can reach up to 15 miles per hour and can travel 18.5 miles on a full charge. It has a dual-braking system and a one-step folding system to make it easy to carry around with you. It’s the perfect choice for those hoping to own a solidly-built electric scooter and not break the bank.

The Best Expensive Electric Scooters

If money is no object when buying yourself an electric scooter then you will have plenty of options. The most expensive electric scooter on the market right now is the Ring 2 RE90 which retails at an eye-watering $6,800.

The Dualtron X is another popular model that comes in just under $600. There are quite a few different e scooters available within this price range but one we recommend would be the Kaabo Wolf Warrior 11.

The Wolf Warrior 11 will set you back roughly three thousand two hundred dollars but it is definitely worth its price. Its top speed can reach a zippy 50 miles per hour which makes it the perfect choice for off-roading. It has a Samsung battery which can last up to 70 miles on a full charge so you won’t be running out of juice any time soon. It also has an eco-mode to help make the battery last even longer.

The Wolf Warrior 11 also comes with road tires as standard with the option of upgrading to off-road tires which are recommended should you be using the scooter on off-road surfaces.

Is It Legal To Drive Electric Scooters On The Road?

As electric scooters are becoming more popular the laws and regulations surrounding their use on roads and public footpaths are changing all the time.

While it is deemed legal to use them in some countries and states, there are places wherein it is not permitted. So, it’s important to learn about the regulations before ever taking your scooter out to use in a public area. In some countries and states, you may need insurance.

They are, however, completely legal to use on private roads and spaces.

Are Electric Scooters Safe?

Electric scooters are completely safe to use as long as you ride them sensibly and carefully. The basic models can reach top speeds of 15 miles per hour while the more expensive top models can reach much closer to 50 miles per hour.

With every form of transport, it’s important to be aware of your surroundings, road users, and pedestrians. Even if you are going at very slow speeds, you could cause harm to yourself or other road users should you could encounter a collision.

It’s important to always wear a helmet when using an electric scooter to keep your head safe and protected in case you fall off the scooter. It’s even more important when the scooter is being used by a child. They should wear a helmet.

Where Can You Buy Electric Scooters?

Electric scooters can now be purchased at a wide range of shops and establishments. Always shop around to find the best prices as they can vary wildly from place to place. There are bargains to be had if you take your time to find them and don’t rush to buy the first one you come across.

A good time to look for a new electric scooter is both during the Black Friday sales at the end of November and the January sales just after Christmas as you are more likely to find them being sold off at cheaper price during these periods.