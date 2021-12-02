Those closely following the bike scene might not be familiar with the name Tinker Hatfield. Sneakerheads, on the other hand, consider him a crucial figure in sneaker culture. It seems Thor Drake – of See See Motorcycles fame – just collaborated with him for a special project that went under the hammer courtesy of Bonhams. It was sold for a little over $20,000.

If you ever owned Air Jordans, namely from 3 to 15, the American designer gets the credit for all of them. In fact, some say his work with Nike was a huge factor for the brand’s success. Now, he is lending his artistic vision to help develop a jaw-dropping zero-emission ride worthy of a spot in prestigious art galleries.

Looking at the completed machine, we’re having a hard time believing that this was once an electric motorcycle. The Tinker Hatfield x See See custom creation starts off with a 2020 Zero SR/F as the donor bike for this bespoke build. What throws many people off at the start is the riveted fuel tank.

This feature stands out due to a particular characteristic of the said two-wheeler. Given that it runs on batteries, it seems odd to have this. Nonetheless, it’s purely for aesthetics only. The next notable visual element is the seat which features the artwork of a tiger by Portland-based tattoo artist Drat Diestler.

The Tinker Hatfield x See See custom electric motorcycle touts a white powder-coated trellis frame, teal rims, and golden handlebars. From a technical aspect, it retains the original motor, suspension, and brakes of the Zero SR/F. We hope the two will work on more stuff in the future.

Images courtesy of Tinker Hatfiled/See See Motorcycles