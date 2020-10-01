If you want a carry-on that easily doubles as a work and travel bag, then the Smythson Panama Cross-Grain Leather Backpack will do just that. It has enough space for a weekend trip or for your daily urban commute.

Built and designed for practicality and functionality, this backpack has both interior and exterior compartments for your travel needs. The front has a gusseted zip pocket with an internal patch pocket. The back also comes with a zippered padded compartment that can hold a 13″ laptop.

The Smythson Panama Cross-Grain Leather Backpack features a double zip opening that opens to two internal compartments. Inside one compartment is a thin slot to store small essentials.

Meanwhile, the design is sleek and elegant and would look good in any attire. The stitches look clean and durable while adjustable shoulder straps make for a comfortable carry. The strap has a drop measurement of 24-33 centimeters.

The Smythson Panama Cross-Grain Leather Backpack comes with the brand’s signature cross-grain calf leather. Even the straps and trim are from the same leather crafted in Italy. The structure of the pack looks sturdy and robust yet it maintains its sophisticated appeal.

On the portability side, this bag is compact given its spacious storage offerings. It measures W11.8 x H15.7 x D4.3 inches. The quality leather makes this backpack lightweight, hard-wearing, and flexible. These are a must if you’re on the hunt for a reliable bag for travel or daily urban commutes. Best of all, the Smythson Panama Cross-Grain Leather Backpack comes in black, navy, and sandstone color options.

Images courtesy of Smythson