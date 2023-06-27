Your dining and kitchen utensils need not be boring or monotonous in their design. They can also come in attractive silhouettes that can brighten your dining setup, much like those offered in The Sabre + Paul Smith Cutlery Set.

This exclusive collaboration between Sabre Paris and British designer Paul Smith adds an element of fun to what could be a neglected tool in terms of design and style in the kitchen and dining space. Color and flatware are two things not often seen together but the collaboration proves otherwise.

The Sabre + Paul Smith Cutlery Set merges attractive colors into tableware and kitchenware effectively, putting emphasis on the colors of the rainbow for its trio of offerings. There’s the Rainbow 22 Piece “Bistrot” Cutlery Set, and two sets of the Rainbow 4 Piece ‘Bistrot’ Cutlery Set. All utensils in the collection are crafted in France from 18/10 stainless steel with solid and sturdy acrylic handles in a plethora of bright colors and Paul Smith engraving on the spines of the knives.

The 22-piece set includes a cheese knife, butter spreader, serving fork, tart slicer, rice spoon, and four for each table knife, spoon, teaspoon, and table fork. Meanwhile, the two sets of the Sabre + Paul Smith – Rainbow 4 Piece ‘Bistrot’ Cutlery Set comes with a spoon, table fork, table knife, and teaspoon complete with Paul Smith engraving on the knife spine and Sabre engraving on the neck of each piece. The Sabre + Paul Smith Cutlery Set also comes in Ivory and Orange colorways.

