Not everyone has a spacious kitchen to do all the food prep and cooking unimaginable. Some have to make do with what limited space they have and this often means downsizing on kitchen paraphernalia. In baking, a hand mixer would suffice on limited counter space. But the Kenwood Go Stand Mixer, designed by Steve Parsons, solves this problem with its shelf-friendly size and powerful motor.

This is a space-saving hero that is merely 30cm or 11.81″ tall (stand mixers in the Kitchen Aid Classic Series are 13.9″ high). Moreover, its lightweight build and integrated handle makes it easy to lift and carry from one place to another.

However, don’t let its small footprint fool you. The Kenwood Go Stand Mixer may be petite in size, but it’s expertly designed for today’s modern kitchen. It offers both high performance and sleek design with strong motor power that can easily mix enough batter for two dozens or more cupcakes.

You wouldn’t even realize its compact size unless someone points it out to you. Moreover, its user-friendly interface makes it a pleasure to use even for novice bakers. It has a nose-mounted dial for speed adjustments, with its strategic location offering the same line of sight to the user. It also frees up usable worktop space from either sides of the mixer.

Thoughtful additions to The Kenwood Go Stand Mixer for an efficient workflow includes a rotating splashguard. It adapts to the user’s workflow sans the need to re-orient the mixer on the worktop. Likewise, an integrated measuring spoon that clips to the chute doubles as a cover. Then a choice of contemporary interior colors, softened rounded forms, and matte finishes for its silhouette makes this machine easily blend into any interior decor.

Images courtesy of Behance/Steve Parsons