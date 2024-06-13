If there is a classic sports car that never fades in popularity, chances are everybody will agree it’s from Porsche. Specifically, the 911 and its competition-ready variants or RSR (RennSport Rennwagen) are extremely in demand among collectors and aftermarket customization groups. The RSR Project is a renowned outfit that specializes in spectacular restomods like this second take on a Gulf Blue 1985 Carrera 911.

The last time a similar build made it to our pages was when Ruf unveiled the 3.4 RSR is Blau Metallic. The client who commissioned said vehicle reportedly waited for more than a decade. It’s beyond belief somebody was willing to hold off so long, but the prestige behind the machine was probably worth it.

For its latest 1985 Carrera 911 in Gulf Blue, The RSR Project draws inspiration from the race cars of the ’70s. The German marque flexed its engineering prowess when its performance-focused configurations competed and won in several legendary races across various categories.

Notable victories include the La Carrera Panamericana and the 24 Hours of Le Mans. A platform capable of on- and off-track action — when tuned properly — is not easy to develop. Still, Porsche managed to surpass all odds. This new example ships with all the premium bells and whistles expected from the shop.

Apart from the attractive exterior paint job and liver, the cockpit showcases sophistication. The 1985 Carrera 911 in Gulf Blue flaunts seats upholstered in imported Scottish tartans and houndstooth patterns. Other upgrades are new lightweight carpets, RS door panels, headliners, visors, a classic dashboard, and glasses on both ends.

Images courtesy of The RSR Project