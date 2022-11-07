A leather wallet may not suffice if you are loaded with cards. The tendency is it will stretch out the more cards you put in. You end up with an ugly bulky wallet in your pocket. Now with The Ridge Wallet, it keeps its sleek shape and even has RFID-blocking tech to block data theft.

This is a minimalist wallet that can handle one to twelve cards (12 IDs and credit cards) without stretching out. There are two ways you can securely hold the cards in place. This sleek EDC has a money clip made from spring steel that is ideal for RFID-enabled cards and business cards since it blocks data theft. It can also hold your cash.

Moreover, The Ridge Wallet has a cash strap, which is a thin versatile elastic that you can tuck in the rest of your IDs or credit cards. The best thing is this card wallet is made with carbon fiber to guarantee it stays strong for many uses. It is scratch resistant so you don’t have to worry about it getting tossed around and bumping things in your bag.

But this is a very slim and lightweight EDC you may forego the bag. It easily slips into your pocket for quick access. It only weighs 1.6 oz. and measures 86 x 54 x 6 mm. Conveniently, the screws and the elastic in this wallet are also replaceable. The Ridge Wallet comes in a selection of rugged colors with the forged carbon fiber treated in a matte finish and infused in aluminum flakes.

Images courtesy of The Ridge