Destinations with extreme temperatures are hardly what we would call tourist hotspots. However, data seems to contradict this notion. As with any demographic, there are always outliers who prefer experiences beyond the norm. With summer yet to relinquish its turn, how about a memorable stay at The Retreat in Iceland?

Although the country’s climate is on the colder side, what many are not aware of is its sheer number of volcanoes. The region apparently has around 130, and about 30 are reportedly active. Therefore, these landforms are considered local attractions alongside natural hot springs, fjords, and more.

The Retreat is a one-of-a-kind luxury resort that places you in close proximity to Iceland’s famous Blue Lagoon. It features 60 suites, a Michelin-starred restaurant, and unique wellness services. About 20 minutes away from Keflavik Airport, it will also take you about 40 minutes to travel from the hospitality establishment to Reykjavík.

Nonetheless, we believe those who book their stays there will find it difficult to leave on account of the amenities. “Reflecting the shapes, textures, and colors of the natural terrain, each suite brings guests into harmony with nature,” reads the official description.

Notable inclusions of the package are complimentary daily breakfasts, a welcome drink, concierge services, and more. Rejuvinate your body and mind in The Retreat’s subterranean spa. It spans approximately 24,757 square feet with multiple treatment packages and skincare products.

Culinary delights abound with a menu curated by the highly regarded executive chef, Aggi Sverrisson. Take your pick between The Retreat’s Moss Restaurant and the Lava Restaurant. Both are sure to serve the best food and beverages in Iceland.

