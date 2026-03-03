Blackout! A paint scheme that people typically view as mysterious, edgy, elegant, and so much more. For BRABUS, it has somehow become a signature hue of sorts to the delight of its affluent clientele. However, as a highly renowned aftermarket automotive tuner and customization group, adaptability matters. The 900 MINT shows us the options available.

While we are avid proponents of stealthy themes, a splash of color now and then doesn’t hurt. The German firm does not exclusively focus on murdered-out projects, as this new addition to the lineup proves. Furthermore, its fleet is not limited to Mercedes-Benz vehicles only.

A Lamborghini Urus SE is the donor vehicle for this build. True to its name, the 900 MINT flaunts an almost tonal motif. BRABUS coats all carbon fiber parts in a lighter shade of mint green. Meanwhile, we do see some welcome contrast courtesy of the glossy black finish on all the chrome components.

Overall, everything appears cohesive. This aesthetic presentation flows into the cockpit with leather upholstery in STONE MINT, alongside exposed carbon fiber elements. Elsewhere, the seats, door panels, footwells, and other surfaces also sport intricate “Ellipse” quilting patterns/perforations.

On the performance side of things, every 900 MINT is beyond the norm. The stock 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 welcomes a BRABUS PowerXtra LG40-900 upgrade. It then undergoes additional calibration to seamlessly function with the existing hybrid system and 8-speed automatic gearbox.

Should you choose to push it to the limit, the reworked powertrain generates 900 horsepower and 774 lb-ft of torque. The 900 MINT can accelerate from zero to 62 mph in 3.2 seconds and hit a top speed of 194 mph. Lastly, tweaks to the suspension setup deliver a balanced driving experience.

Images courtesy of BRABUS