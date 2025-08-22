If a standard Mercedes-Benz vehicle does not meet your high standards, there are ways to elevate its status. In-house options include AMG and Maybach. If, for some reason, these still lack the lofty caliber of luxury and performance you seek, take a look at the ROCKET GTC DEEP RED. This crimson-clad cabriolet is guaranteed to captivate.

The German high-end aftermarket tuning group boasts a stellar reputation across all of its projects. Given that the shop almost exclusively deals with Mercedes-Benz, the team has an intimate understanding of what clients want from their rides.

This drop-top is a much-needed follow-up to the ROCKET GTS DEEP BLUE and ROCKET GTS MEAN GREEN. The ROCKET GTC DEEP RED “is tailor-made BRABUS coachbuilding at the highest level.” At its foundation is a Mercedes-AMG SL 63, which relies on a remarkable hybrid powertrain.

However, any machine that enters the company facility doesn’t leave with what it came with. Under the hood now sits a BRABUS Rocket 1000 4.5-liter twin-turbo V8 and electric drive system. Both combine to generate 1,000 horsepower and 1,195 lb-ft of torque. It likewise uses a nine-speed sport transmission with paddle shifters.

The ROCKET GTC DEEP RED can easily zoom from zero to 62 mph in 2.6 seconds and reach a top speed of 197 mph. Owners can also toggle the acoustics courtesy of BRABUS’ stainless steel high-performance exhaust and active valve control.

“When the black, electro-hydraulically operated fabric top is open, the high-grade Masterpiece interior of the supercar—handcrafted by the BRABUS interior specialists—reveals its many intricate details. Color-coordinated with the exposed-structure carbon body of the BRABUS ROCKET GTC DEEP RED,” reads the official description.

Images courtesy of BRABUS