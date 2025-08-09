As we all know, internal combustion engines are on the way out. Therefore, the automotive industry is collectively giving up on fossil fuels. So far, this initiative expects all parties to transition to emission-free alternatives by 2030. In the meantime, luxury marques like Bentley plan to close their books in the most spectacular way imaginable. Behold the Batur Convertible!

With its professional customization team in full control over projects like this, you can bet that no expense is spared. According to the reports, the Batur Convertible is the third machine to showcase Mulliner’s distinctive eye for detail. Previous entries include a Batur coupe and a Bacalar coupe.

From a marketing perspective, the Coachbuilding series encourages Bentley’s clients to consider bespoke over average. However, it seems the cabriolet serves a higher purpose. As a formal farewell to its legendary W12, we’re looking at a 6.0-liter twin-turbo mill cranking out approximately 740 horsepower.

To dazzle anyone who lays eyes on it, the exterior flaunts a coat of Opalite. Contrast comes from a Beluga racing stripe with Mandarin pinstripes. The latter chromatic combo also adorns the Batur Convertible’s iconic matrix grille as well as the five-spoke alloy rims.

As sporty as it appears, the Batur Convertible still exudes elegance from all angles. With the top down, you can see the driver seat upholstered in Beluga black, while the passenger side is in Linen. Despite the clashing shades, everything in the cockpit is visually cohesive from a design standpoint.

Once more, elements in Mandarin line various surfaces of the interior. “The specification of this Batur Convertible reveals a passion for detail on the part of the commissioning owner, brought to life by the meticulous craftsmanship of the Mulliner team. themselves are finished in light titanium,” writes Bentley.

Images courtesy of Bentley