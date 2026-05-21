To measure how much time has elapsed, people are no longer using primitive means. Instead, we are letting technology do all the heavy lifting. Despite the ubiquity of smartphones, tablets, and wearables, we remain fascinated by the mechanical wizardry of timekeeping instruments such as watches and clocks. Just take a look at the new Atmos Hybris Artistica Tellurium by Marc Newson, and you’ll understand why.

After years of research and innovation, we finally know how to accurately keep track of time down to the last second. Eventually, we took things even further with the transition from mechanical to digital systems. On the other hand, Jaeger-LeCoultre intends to preserve the fine art of haute horlogerie. Hence, its latest creation is a testament to that mission.

If it’s not evident enough, the Atmos Hybris Artistica Tellurium by Marc Newson is a luxurious desk clock. The design is not a huge departure from previous references. Yet this iteration ups the ante with the addition of lavish elements. In fact, the craftsmanship and detailing are ridiculously ornate, which is probably why only three examples are up for grabs.

The Swiss firm has yet to publish the price. Still, everybody knows the extremely exclusive production run implies it will be a costly investment. Its crystal enclosure is adorned with 64 constellations that are visible in the Northern Hemisphere. Moreover, representing each star is a cabochon-cut sapphire totaling 539 gemstones.

“Calibre 590 is the most complicated Atmos movement ever created, reproducing the cycles of Earth, the Sun, and Moon with great precision, in three-dimensional form,” writes Jaeger-LeCoultre. In addition to the sheer beauty of the Atmos Hybris Artistica Tellurium by Marc Newson, the moonphase indicator should remain accurate for approximately 5,770 years.

Images courtesy of Jaeger-LeCoultre