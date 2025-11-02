Cocktail hour takes a new meaning with the limited-edition RIMOWA × ROBBE & BERKING Cocktail Case. Now, you can indulge on your favorite spirits anytime and anywhere with this exquisite craftsmanship that unites the expertise of two historic German brands.

This is portable bar for the cocktail enthusiasts, meticulously hand-crafted with luxurious durability. It features RIMOWA’s iconic grooved aluminum shell, while the silver-plated cocktail accessories from Robbe & Berking share the same grooves found on the case.

The RIMOWA × ROBBE & BERKING Cocktail Case features high-gloss aluminum corners, a leather handle, and a TSA-approved combination lock to secure the contents. Meanwhile, the case’s sleek black microfiber interior protects the accessories during transit.

Speaking of the accessories, the case has all the essentials for two. This includes a custom-designed cobbler shaker that holds up to 635ml. It has a built-in strainer and weighted cap for concocting expertly mixed cocktails. The shaker likewise features RIMOWA’s distinctive fluted motif.

Moreover, there’s a jigger and an elegantly hand-curved spoon with a flat ending that doubles as a muddler. The RIMOWA × ROBBE & BERKING Cocktail Case has two tumblers that hold up to 270ml, coasters, and a couple of straws.

Lastly, the care set offers convenient on-the-go maintenance and cleanup. It has a silver polishing cloth to restore shine to tarnished silver and a straw cleaner. All pieces in the set feature engraved RIMOWA and ROBBE & BERKING co-branding. The case itself is travel-friendly at just 3.5kg and compact enough at 16.1″ H x 10.2″ W x 6.1″ D (measurements include wheels and handles).