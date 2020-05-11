Clocks are important in telling time as much as they become a good addition to home decor. Yet, telling the time need not be fancy or complicated. Clocks or watches do not have to be highly-decorated to the point that they become an eyesore. Instead, a minimalistic watch or clock that efficiently tells the time sans the extreme frills should be enough just like the REMI VAN OERS Time 2.1.

This clock boasts a simple and sleek design that it barely identifies with its kind. It hardly looks like any of the clocks available in the market. It stands out because of its streamlined and unique construction which makes it a good addition to any home décor.

Moreover. the REMI VAN OERS Time 2.1. does not have numeric symbols or any representation of the hours and minutes. Instead, it uses two singe dots to tell the time. The larger orange dot on the outside tells the hour and the internal small black dot provides the minutes. It’s as simple as that.

Likewise, this clock comes with a magnetic stand that self-aligns to the device’s all-aluminum shell although it can also stand on its own without the stand. The back doesn’t have a separate cover for the time control as often common in clocks. Instead, the time control is discreetly tucked away on the back and accessible via a single-push movement.

The REMI VAN OERS Time 2.1. is proudly designed and manufactured in Eindhoven, Netherlands. Its construction assures lifetime use. It uses CNC-milled, bead blasted and anodized aluminum for durability.

Images courtesy of REMI VAN OERS