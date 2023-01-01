American painter, cartoonist, and founder of Juxtapoz Art + Culture Robert Williams authors this year’s “The Race of Gentlemen.” It is rich with photos and memorable anecdotes that commemorate the yearly celebration of American hot rod culture.

The Race of Gentlemen or “TROG” as it’s affectionately come to be known is beloved by a group of speed demons and daredevils decked out in leather-strapped pilot goggles and long, wiry beards. It takes place on the sandy beaches of Wildwood, New Jersey, where competitors and enthusiasts alike converge in the name of speed.

The Race of Gentlemen evokes the best of a bygone era. The event sees vintage cars, motorcycles, and other weathered machines take on the road for camaraderie and not for competition. Williams covers last year’s celebration in this 296-page coffee table book released in September 2022. It contains 150 illustrations with an introduction by Chris Nelson and commentary from the race’s founder Mel Stultz himself.

The book comes in a faux leather handcrafted cover at a portable size and weight of 25 W x 33 L x 3.5 D cm and 2.8kg, respectively. The book “brings readers down to the beach for a front-row seat to the action” at the races.

Outside of his work in “The Race of Gentlemen,” Williams is also famous for his psychedelic imagery. He mixes California car culture, cinematic apocalypticism, and film noir. Among his celebrity clients include Nicolas Cage, Leonardo DiCaprio, Artie Shaw, Timothy Leary, and Debbie Harry, to name a few. He currently resides in the San Fernando Valley with his artist wife Suzanne.

Images courtesy of Assouline