Europe boasts plenty of destinations with their respective attractions. As such, many people book tours across several countries and even go on backpacking adventures in some places. Unfortunately, not everybody has the time and budget to splurge on these endeavors. Nonetheless, LEGO’s Architecture series allows us to build replicas of must-visit tourist spots like the Trevi Fountain.

The inspiration for this kit is the iconic Baroque-style fountain in Rome, Italy. The locals know it as “Fontana di Trevi” and travel guides claim that more than a million drop by each year. Giuseppe Pannini and other craftsmen reportedly completed this sophisticated undertaking in 1762. It’s construction uses travertine stone just like the Colosseum.

Interestingly enough, LEGO also recently issued a 9,036-piece buildable scale model of the aforementioned monument under its Creator catalog. Meanwhile, the Trevi Fountain has a more modest number of plastic bricks at 1,880 pieces. Still, it should take hobbyists hours to complete solo and maybe quicker with another pair of hands.

It’s a perfect set for travel aficionados architects, designers, history buffs, and more. The official marketing materials for SKU: 21062 states: “Filled with curated details, this LEGO Architecture model makes you or any travel fan a creative gift to build and display.” It would also make the perfect accompaniment to the LEGO Creator Colosseum.

Upon completion it measures 10″ x 15″ x 7″ and is includes the Palazzo Poli facade, a statue minifigure of Oceanus, and other cool details. Apart from the sculptures reprepresented in LEGO form, the Trevi Fountain also uses transparent blocks to recreate the look of water. No need to wai because it’s available right now.

Images courtesy of LEGO