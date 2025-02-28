Paleontologists have ignited the imagination of people ever since the discovery of dinosaur fossils. Fairly intact skeletons of various species on public display make us glad these gargantuan lizards are now extinct. Nonetheless, we remain fascinated by these creatures. It just so happens LEGO will release a new kit called Dinosaur Fossils: Tyrannosaurus Rex next month.

Among the hundreds of dinosaur species cataloged by experts, there is one that consistently draws attention. Also called the T-Rex for short, it is a massive carnivore which practically had no equal during the late Cretaceous period. Hence, it’s understandable why the Danish toy selected it for its upcoming buildable replica.

Although its hunting and feeding habits are still up for debate, the beast is usually a voracious force of nature in the Jurassic Park franchise. The LEGO Dinosaur Fossils: Tyrannosaurus Rex will hit retailers on March 15, 2025. It’s internally tagged as SKU number 76968 to make it easier to identify from the rest of the Jurassic World series.

The product page notes the kit follows a 1:12 scale and stands around 13 inches high when fully assembled. Prepare to spend hours with this awesome set as the box contains approximately 3,145 pieces including two LEGO minifigures. Once all the bricks are where they should be, the next order of business would be to pick where to put it on display

Your Dinosaur Fossils: Tyrannosaurus Rex features articulating joints. Movable parts make it extremely interactive. The head, hands, tail, and jaw can hold any position securely, while a stand keeps the figure upright for a variety of dynamic poses. There is also a freestanding plaque with detailed information about the reptile and other cool bonus items.

Images courtesy of LEGO