Sustainable mobility platforms are gradually making their way into cities around the world. Even in places where the infrastructure to support these are not readily available, demand for battery-electric rides is reportedly strong. Therefore, we urge our readers to search beyond mainstream brands to discover cool options like the Pro.Zui and others like it for their daily commute.

Not everybody can afford to purchase and maintain a full-size EV, which is why two-wheeled alternatives have become the preferred mode of transport for many. In fact, sales of electric motorcycles, bicycles, skateboards, and scooters are remarkably higher than their standard counterparts. As such, industrial designer, Ognjen Docic envisions this cool concept.

The first thing you’ll notice on the Pro.Zui is its retro-modern theme. We have a black tubular frame that distinctly pays tribute to old-school mopeds. Next are the sections which are clad in what appears to be aluminum or steel, which endows the e-scooter with sleek silver elements. Perforations toward the rear of its saddle function as a customizable peg and strap system to hold smaller items.

However, the ergonomics seem to have been an afterthought as both driver and passengers must contend with just a flat saddle. Even without a working prototype to demonstrate its capabilities, the Pro.Zui boasts a range of 74 miles on a single charge. It’s not exactly mind-blowing, but it’s enough for several trips before it needs to juice up.

We like how Docic integrated the turn signals on the edges for a minimalist. Underneath the seats is an LED brake light strip, while the front houses the headlights. Contrasting the dark frame and dazzling silver are the bronze wheels. It’s not due for production anytime soon, but we hope the Pro.Zui serves as an inspiration for other projects.

Images courtesy of Ognjen Docic