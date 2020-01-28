When it comes to your camera gears or any tech devices for that matter, water or moisture is the worst enemy. That’s why it is always important to invest in a waterproof bag to ensure our devices are protected. In comes, the Moment Weatherproof Travel Case which is designed with the photographers in mind.

This case boasts weatherproof materials including weatherproof zippers and stitching and a rugged design that speak of its contents. It has compartments lined with microfiber that can hold four lenses so they stay scratch-free. It also offers extra storage for other photography or tech gears. It has three dedicated SD card pockets held together by VELCRO, a couple of small pouches for added storage for cables and other smaller items.

Meanwhile, the main body has space for phone cases, the camera straps, or a small camera tripod. The Moment Weatherproof Travel Case ensures your devices are safe from accidental drops. It has padded walls and boasts a tough construction so your gears remain protected.

As for portability, you can pack this case inside a backpack or any bigger bag. It is small enough at 7.9 x 5.6 x 2.2 inches and definitely light for your travels. It only weighs eight ounces.

You don’t have to own Moment lenses to use the Moment Weatherproof Travel Case. You can stash those tech gears you want to protect during your outdoor adventures and those you want to keep safe from harsh weather elements like your smartphones, other cameras or lenses, gaming devices, power banks, speakers, chargers, and more.

Images courtesy of Moment