Prometheus Design Werx (PDW) Kepler Down Cardigan is more than just a warm jacket. It transforms into a pillow when packed down.

This travel-ready wear uses state of the art, Dupont treated, premium 800 fill power RDS-certified goose down to keep its inherent warmth in cold temperatures. Being as the material is hydrophobic, the jacket stays drier 27 times longer than untreated goose down.

To maximize its potential, the PDW Kepler Down Cardigan comes updated with a DWR finish. It also has Antimicrobial Silvadur and 20D micro-ripstop shell. The trio lets you shrug off a few droplets before you can fully protect yourself under a downpour.

Moreover, this jacket uses stitched baffle construction to ensure there are no cold spots. All parts have goose down evenly distributed. The use of a brushed poly tricot collar liner provides optimum comfort and additional warmth not found in nylon liner.

What makes the DW Kepler Down Cardigan stand out from any of its kind is its ability to pack down small. This makes it easy to carry during travel or on outdoor adventures. It stows away in its own stuff-sack pocket for portability and to transform it into a camp pillow.

Likewise, a detachable stuff-sack converts this jacket into a neck pillow which could come in handy during air or land travel. As for organization and storage options, the DW Kepler Down Cardigan has a total of six pockets and wire media pass-through port found in the chest pockets. It is also available in the colors OD green and gray.

Images courtesy of Prometheus Design Werx