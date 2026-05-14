With so many forms of transportation to choose from, traveling need not be a mundane experience. Of course, when you are in a hurry, commercial airlines or chartered flights are usually available as long as cost is not an issue. However, when the journey is a huge part of the experience, you need to book a ticket for the Celia.

Pardon us if the introduction was a bit vague; it took us some research to figure out what this is all about. Apparently, this is an exclusive carriage that’s been recently added to the British Pullman train lineup. Operating this lavish service is the Belmond group — a global name in the luxury hospitality industry. This is a train ride you’ll wish lasted longer.

In our opinion, the Celia is a wonderful addition to the company’s repertoire. Behind the ornate decor and motif are Baz Luhrmann and Catherine Martin. The two are award-winning personalities in the film industry. The former is an Australian producer, writer, and director, while the latter is renowned for her costume designs.

Together, the couple curated a carriage that “features a personal cocktail bar, lounge, dining, and entertainment area, offering up to 12 guests the most intimate way to experience one of Britain’s most storied trains and the chance to create bespoke events.” Traveling with your group are a private chef, a steward, and a butler.

Ornate multi-hue marquetry clad the walls with a ceiling that is just as aesthetically outstanding. Booking the Celia includes private transfers from your hotel to the London Victoria Station, priority boarding, welcome drinks, and an itinerary tailored to your interests. Take note that entertainment options are charged separately.

Images courtesy of Belmond/British Pullman