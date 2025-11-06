It should be clear by now that there are high-end audio products with ridiculous price tags. These range from turntables, amplifiers, and speakers. A few may cost a bit more than their regular counterparts, but some are exclusively for serious audiophiles. The Beosound Premiere Haute Edition by Bang & Olufsen definitely counts as one.

With only 25 examples available for purchase, you automatically know there’s virtually no chance of owning one. Unless you consider a cool $15,700 as mere pocket change, then it’s advisable to look elsewhere. There are plenty of outstanding entry-level to high-end soundbars on the market right now. Also, wait just a bit longer, and several SKUs will likely receive a steep discount in the coming weeks.

Nonetheless, for those already dead set on the Beosound Premiere Haute Edition, here’s what to expect. Design-wise, B&O understands what materials exude a premium look and feel. For this model, we’re looking at a sleek aluminum body with mesmerizing patterns of sound waves. Each unit undergoes a meticulous 17-hour milling process to achieve this distinct aesthetic.

Then, as a gentle yet impactful reminder of what you just spent on, the top plate features an engraving that reads “Haute Edition,” along with its series number. The lavish presentation doesn’t end there because every package includes a Beoremote One stored in a handcrafted wooden box and a certificate of authenticity.

So far, the only caveat we can think of is the lack of color options. Unlike the standard variant, which comes in either Gold Tone, Black Anthracite, or Natural, the Beosound Premiere Haute Edition only ships in the latter. As for the sonic capabilities, it’s packing 10 custom speaker drivers: 4x 4″ x 3” Racetrack drivers, 2x 2” full range (front firing), 2x 2” full range (side firing). 1x 1.5” full range (up firing), and 1x 0.8” tweeter.

Images courtesy of Bang & Olufsen