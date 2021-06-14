Power banks are great for charging portable devices. But when it comes to refueling numerous devices simultaneously, then you want something that offers this versatility. Take for instance the Nother EShiner EcoTable 30 Solar Charging Table.

Whether you’re off camping, fishing, backpacking, or venturing off-grid for a few days, then you can always rely on the power of the sun to fuel your electrical devices. Laptops, mobile phones, tablets, Bluetooth headsets, power banks, cameras, and portable gaming devices. You name it, all these are compatible with the charging table. This is made possible thanks to numerous built-in charging ports. These include two 5V2.1A USB ports and one 18V/1.6aMAX DC port.

The solar panels are built-in and found on the other side of the tabletop. You can switch or flip the table over to recharge the panels. Plus, the Nother EShiner EcoTable 30 Solar Charging Table employs a battery management system that ensures the safety of your devices from overcharge, overheating, and short circuits.

Designed for outdoor enthusiasts, this one comes in a portable weight of 2.5kg and a size that can easily be carried on your backpack. It measures 65cm×20cm×12cm when folded and is easy to set up with a simple pop-open method. Its aluminum base makes it easy to attach the tabletop to the legs.

The Nother EShiner EcoTable 30 Solar Charging Table is a great addition to your outdoor or survival gear. It is waterproof, scratch-resistant, rust-free, and easy to clean with a simple wipe with a damp cloth, or you can also rinse it with soap and water.

Images courtesy of Nother