The North Face x Undercover designer Jun Takahashi has unveiled a collection of trail-ready gear for its second iteration of SOUKUU, which is a special line of performance-enhanced TNF outdoor pieces designed with athlete-tested technology. Called the SOUKUU Season 2, (“Sou” is Japanese for “to create” and “Kuu” means “emptiness), the collection is explorative by nature and designed with performance-focused technology for outdoor activities like hiking, trail running and more.

The collaboration is a combination of trail running and hiking garments celebrated as a layering system created to challenge the construct of “hike” and “trail” collections. The pieces are packaged together in one holistic offering, resulting in a line that is extremely lightweight with minimal bulk.

This theme is in keeping with the concept of The North Face x Undercover SOUKUU Season 2, which is all about the search for emptiness. It’s described as a collection of “designs fusing simple yet sophisticated forms with performance-driven, and athlete-tested technology to elevate time on the trail. Whether you’re running or hiking, movement is meditation, and with time, attention, and a centered mind, a rhythm can emerge from the chaos.”

Key pieces include the SOUKUU HIKE PACKABLE FISHTAIL SHELL PARKA, a water-repellent, ventilated long jacket that transforms into a crossbody bag in seconds. Then there’s the SOUKUU HIKE PACKABLE MOUNTAIN LIGHT SHELL JACKET which is derived from The North Face’s classic Mountain Light Jacket featuring waterproof seams and several storage .

Moreover, The North Face x Undercover SOUKUU Season 2 collection includes the lightweight and waterproof SOUKUU TRAIL RUN PACKABLE WIND JACKET with adjustable hood, pockets, and cuffs. It also offers the waterproof and breathable SOUKUU TRAIL RUN S/S TEE with raglan sleeves, the SOUKUU HIKE 38L BACKPACK with removable lid and side pockets, and finally, the SOUKUU VECTIV SKY, a trail sneaker designed for complex terrain offering excellent flexibility and grip and a curved rolled midsole with carbon fiber panels.

Images courtesy of The North Face