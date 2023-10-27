If you are an avid outdoor adventurer, it’s a no-brainer that your gear needs to be always in top-notch shape before any trip. Especially when the destination is somewhere remote, it pays to wear the appropriate outfit for protection against the elements and your environment. The North Face has been supplying us with the best for years and their Glenclyffe Zip Boots embody durability and comfort.

We said it before and will say it again! Never neglect your footwear! Professionals have been sharing their tips for years and they’re always warning newbies and even hardcore hikers or campers about the right type of shoes. Although some sneakers are rugged enough for the trails, activities like hiking require something else.

The Glenclyffe Zip Boots have been designed to remain stylish in urban settings yet incorporate elements to make them robust enough for extreme activities. The North Face currently offers it in a tonal TNF Black, which is exactly the colorway we typically go for. Its stealthy profile is suitable enough for any type of outfit. Overall, it delivers a bold impression.

Its upper is crafted out of 100% recycled polyester with abrasion-resistant properties. Given our shoes regularly make contact with rough surfaces, The North Face bolsters both ends with a synthetic leather rand and heel. Exposure to the elements is bound to eventually corrode regular metal, which is why all the Glenclyffe Zip Boots’ hardware is rustproof.

A gusseted tongue is likewise integrated to keep dust and other larger particles out. In addition to its traditional lacing system, the boots sport elastic top collars and lateral zippers to make it easy to slip on and off. The North Face adds its signature daisy-chain heel webbing to minimize friction as you wear and take the shoes off.

For a snug and ergonomic fit, it comes with a molded EVA footbed lined with a 100% recycled P.E.T. top sheet. Next is the single-density EVA midsole for cushioning and energy return with every stride. Finally, The North Face equips the Glenclyffe Zip Boots with a non-marking VIBRAM XS Trek rubber outsole that features 4 mm all-terrain lugs.

Images courtesy of The North Face