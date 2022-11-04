The North Face has long been in the business of providing reliable and high-performance outdoor wear for athletes, urban adventurers, and modern-day explorers. Their collection of jackets ensures that you not only stay comfortably warm but also look stylish while doing so. Take the ’71 Sierra Down Puffer Jacket for instance.

This cold-weather gear features a retro silhouette and does a great job at keeping snow and rain at bay so you stay dry and warm. It’s geared for the outdoors with a 50-denier x 75-denier 74 g/m² ripstop shell with a durable and eco-friendly DWR finish. The treatment is PFC-free. This means it is free from per and poly-fluorinated chemicals that can be harmful to the environment. A construction using fully recycled, water-resistant also ensures it is weather-resistant.

When it comes to staying cozy, then The North Face ’71 Sierra Down Puffer Jacket does not disappoint. The lining packs 600-fill waterfowl down for that comforter-like warmth and texture. To lock the warmth in, this jacket comes with a center front zip with a snap-button storm flap. Its hem also has a drawcord with a cord lock to help seal the heat in.

Meanwhile, the three-piece hood keeps the biting cold away from your neck and head. It is also removable and adjustable so you can dial in the perfect fit.

The North Face ’71 Sierra Down Puffer Jacket comes with storage options for your on-the-go essentials. It has a zippered internal chest pocket and internal drop pockets. Top entry large front pockets and side entry pockets also serve as hand warmers to keep your digits toasty. The elastic cuffs also ward off unwanted chills.

