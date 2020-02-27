The Nodus Compact Coin Wallet is a compact holder not just for your important cards but also for coins. What it lacks in physical appeal it makes up for its practicality and overall purpose.

It boasts great internal organization for your cards and it can accommodate an amazing maximum of 17 cards. It even has space for your folded notes, bills or documents, and a small sleeve for your house key or any small key. You can also fit in an SD card inside. Meanwhile, the coin sleeve is expandable so you can put in as many coins as you want, just enough that they don’t mix in with the rest of the contents of your wallet.

Best of all, the Nodus Compact Coin Wallet comes with RFID shielding technology to prevent illegal data mining of your cards. It also has two external RFID-enabled sleeves for cards that you use for paying bills or purchases.

This Coin Wallet can go on for multiple uses. It is handcrafted from strong and durable full-grain vegetable-tanned Italian leather. The surrounding zipper also ensures you don’t lose any of the items inside as it keeps everything neat and secure. The zipper also works smoothly and the stitches that hold the leather together look sturdy.

The Nodus Compact Coin Wallet is, as its name entails, slim enough to fit in your jeans or trouser pocket. You can barely feel it is there. It only measures 68 mm tall x 102 mm wide (2.7in tall x 4in wide). It comes with a two-year warranty and in four colors to suit your style; Chestnut Brown, Ebony Black, Dark Teal, and Taupe Grey.

Photos courtesy of Nodus