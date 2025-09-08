The maritime industry, as well as shipbuilders that specialize in luxury yachts, are actively pursuing green alternatives to fossil fuels. Given how massive these can get, the carbon footprint produced is not good for the environment. With this in mind, Feadship joins the Nuclear Energy Maritime Organization (NEMO). This is a bid to develop and adapt zero-emission systems in the future.

On paper, nuclear power is considered by experts as one of the cleanest sources of energy. As long as proper protocols and precautions are in place, the technology is relatively safe. In fact, several military vessels, such as submarines and aircraft carriers, already use it. Likewise, reports point out that some icebreakers are already equipped with reactors.

“This step builds on Feadship’s energy transition roadmap launched in 2020, which defines the shipyard’s pioneering path toward carbon-neutral yachting. Milestones already achieved include next-generation multi-fuel systems and the integration of fuel cell technology, demonstrating both technical readiness and long-term ambition,” reads the press release.

However, a barrier to mass adoption appears to be the lack of regulatory measures. Several aspects in need of attention include operational guidelines, radiation exposure limits, access to ecological zones, and other potential safety issues. Collectively, the members of NEMO can completely change how people navigate our world’s oceans.

“Joining NEMO aligns with our vision to explore every credible pathway toward a sustainable future. Nuclear power may not be tomorrow’s solution for superyachts, but it could be part of the long-term horizon – and it is our responsibility to help shape that possibility in a safe and sustainable way,” says Feadship Head of Innovation and Strategy Giedo Loeff.

