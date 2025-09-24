After breaking the world record for the fastest electric vehicle (EV) last month at the Automotive Testing Papenburg (ATP) test track in Germany, YANGWANG is marking another major milestone this month. Hitting 293.54 mph at the time, the luxury subsidiary of Build Your Dreams (BYD) was apparently gearing up for another. The U9 Xtreme (U9X) is now the world’s fastest production car.

Reports tell us the achievement was made at the same venue, with German professional driver Marc Basseng behind the wheel once again. This puts the U9X leagues ahead of notable internal combustion hypercars such as the Bugatti Chiron Super Sport and Koenigsegg Agera RS. Furthermore, it eclipses the likes of the Aspark Owl and Rimac Nevera.

The accolade continues as YANGWANG also holds the quickest lap time at the legendary Nürburgring racing circuit. Prior to its 6 minutes and 59 seconds run, the title in the hands of Xiaomi’s SU7 Ultra — at a little below 7 minutes and 5 seconds. BYD gladly shares details about what makes this green machine so formidable.

Its emission-free powertrain counts on the same architecture as the production version of the U9, Nonetheless, the U9X boasts a 1,200V system with a lithium iron phosphate Blade Battery. YANGWANG says it supports a discharge rate of 30C to power the quad-motor configuration.

No word on the U9X’s torque, but its drive units collectively generate around 3,000 horsepower. There’s also the “track-level semi-slick tyres, and revised DiSus-X suspension with specific tuning to cope with the increased stresses of circuit driving,” as the press release points out.

Images courtesy of YANGWANG/BYD