Hublot wants to help us dress up this fall with a new entry under its Classic Fusion collection. As we bid adieu to the vibrant shades of summer, our wardrobe also needs to complement the usual colors of autumn. As usual, the Swiss luxury watchmaker introduces the Essential Taupe — available in two sizes.

It may be a far cry from the usual bold designs in the brand’s extensive catalog, yet it’s perfect for both casual and formal wear. This elegant timepiece comes in a 45 mm (511.NX.4610.NR.HEC25) or 42 mm (542.NX.4610.NR.HEC25) round case. The elegant housing is crafted out of titanium, and so is the fixed bezel.

As to why the references use titanium, the product page notes: “It displays the best relationship between resistance and weight of any material, which makes it an extremely popular material especially within aeronautics. It also stands out with its resistance to corrosion and its inertia in contact with the skin.”

Instead of varying metal tones, Hublot is introducing contrast via the different finishes. As the Classic Fusion Essential Taupe changes angle, so do the light reflections. This is from the polished surfaces and horizontal satin brushlines. Even the H-shaped screws add a bit of sparkle to the ensemble.

The sapphire crystal covers a modest yet stunning sunray taupe dial. Simplicity speaks volumes here, as the only other decorative elements include the applied baton hour markers, sword hands with a Hublot seconds hand, and a date aperture at 3 o’clock.

An in-house HUB1110 movement handles the precision timekeeping. This self-winding movement boasts a 48-hour power reserve. Your Classic Fusion Essential Taupe includes a taupe rubber/fabric strap with a stainless steel deployant buckle clasp closure.

Images courtesy of Hublot