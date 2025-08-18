It appears the majority of well-heeled globetrotters are no longer interested in the usual arrangements. While luxury cruises and chartered ships/jetliners are still par for the course, what’s different is the type of accommodations. Lately, the trend is to book upscale rentals like the Lamangata are in high demand.

Most of you likely read our pieces on establishments like the Villa La Guettière and Guesthouse Lake Tahoe. So far, the folks who splurge on these purportedly find the experience more memorable. Since these typically mean exclusive use of the entire dwelling and amenities, stays tend to feel more intimate.

Furthermore, there is no pressure to be at your best behavior since there are no other guests save for your group. Anyway, the Lamangata is an excellent option when visiting Costa Rica. The site stands atop a hill, which also affords spectacular views of the Pacific Ocean and mountains.

The operators are billing it as an “all-inclusive luxury boutique hotel.” There is an emphasis on privacy, serenity, and plenty of adventure. As the website puts it: “Watch as the mist settles in the tree canopy below while toucans and macaws glide on the breeze.” Nature lovers will have a blast.

Apart from the ocean-view suites, the package entails daily surf lessons, local transportation, and a guide who can curate a unique tour of what Costa Rica has to offer. This way, guests get to indulge in sights, sounds, and forms of recreation that do not push them beyond their comfort level.

Meanwhile, Lamangata promotes sustainability with its use of solar energy, rainwater collection/filtration facilities, and water recycling. These eco-friendly practices likewise guarantee your vacation has a minimal carbon footprint.