Lamborghini is one of the legendary Italian marques that builds sleek supercars highly sought-after by the elite. However, like its closest rivals, there have been hits and misses throughout the years. Nevertheless, success far outweighed its failures and led to exotic vehicles like the 1976 Countach LP 400 “Periscopio” designed by Gruppo Bertone for the company.

Back when it was originally launched, everyone who saw its aggressive outline immediately fell in love. In fact, we know a lot of people who grew up with posters of it in their homes. Sadly, if you couldn’t afford it back then, existing examples — even those in less than favorable conditions — still command a premium price.

Meanwhile, the rest who now have money to burn are in luck as RM Sotheby’s presents lot 143 of their upcoming Miami 2024 auction. The unit is a 1976 Lamborghini Countach LP 400 “Periscopio” with chassis number 1120172 and a matching engine number as well. Documents supplied detail a U.S. title with only three private owners.

Like it says in the name, this aerodynamic wedge features a periscope-style rearview mirror to compensate for the poor visibility within its cockpit. Keep in mind this only applies to whatever is behind the supercar as its rear windshield is remarkably small. According to the establishment hosting its sale, this machine is the 86th built by the manufacturer.

Equally notable is the Blu Tahiti paint job, which is purportedly the same as the coat it wore when it was sold the first time. The interior is adorned in Tobacco leather upholstery. This 1976 Lamborghini Countach LP 400 “Periscopio” was also an award winner at the 2013 Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance. It’s currently fitted with two external rearview mirrors and air conditioning.

Images courtesy of RM Sotheby’s