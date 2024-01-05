The aptly named 1Room Hotel located in the historic and oldest neighborhood of Corktown in Detroit takes “exclusivity” to a new level. One of the largest penthouses in Detroit Proper, it only has one room to offer but has all the luxuries one can find in a five-star hotel.

The accommodation sits atop a storied 20th-century building on Michigan Avenue and spans 3,000 square feet. Its exact location is undisclosed to the public as bookings are referral based only. Designed by Doug Schwartz, the new suite was intentionally for corporate stays where businessmen stateside can crash while in Detroit. As such, the place comes with amenities for both work and play.

Rates at the 1Room Hotel ranges from $1,800 to $1,950 per night with a minimum two-night stay and reservations are capped at four guests. This unique concept allows the establishment to create a fine balance between preserving the historic charm of the suite while providing an unmatched luxury experience.

Speaking of history, Schwartz preserved the original 1900s architecture, footprint, and details of the building which was built Circa 1901. Classic moldings, hardwood floors remained but enhanced with vintage-inspired furnishings and a rich color palette. The hotel hosts a large primary suite with a walk-in wardrobe and an ensuite bathroom.

the 1Room Hotel also has a guest bedroom, two separate lounges, a powder room, and a chef’s kitchen. There’s also a wellness room with an infrared sauna, a library, a podcast area, and a dry bar. Outside is a two-car private garage that can park a 1972 Bronco upon request and an expansive rooftop terrace measuring 1,000 square feet.

Guests also have access to 24-hour concierge that can help with reservations to the best restaurants in the city. The concierge can also organize one of several incredible private chefs to cook at the penthouse. Reservations open on January 15, that is if you can snag that referral.

Images courtesy of 1Room Hotel