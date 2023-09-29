Vehicles adorned with the Spirit of Ecstasy are renowned the world over for their unparalleled workmanship and outstanding luxury. Rolls-Royce has carefully cultivated this reputation since its founding, which is why many hold it in such high regard. Their regular lineup is already considered mechanical masterpieces, but it’s one-offs like this Phantom Inspired by Cinque Terre that truly elevate their coachbuilding capabilities.

In the press release, the carmaker says it “captures the enchanting allure and fascinating viticultural heritage of the fabled Italian Riviera. The name translates to “Five Lands” in English and refers to the coast of Liguria, which is in northern Italy. Specifically, the Phantom Inspired by Cinque Terre alludes to the fishing villages of Riomaggiore, Vernazza, Corniglia, Manarola, and Monterosso.

However, what the bespoke sedan truly pays tribute to are the terraced vineyards with magnificent views of the Mediterranean. Rolls-Royce starts off with a lavish coat of paint in the hue of Ligurian Blue which is then accented by a double coachline of Jasmine and Navy Blue. The winemaking motif is expressed via icons of grapes on each side.

These chromatic themes and symbolism are further represented within the cabin. We have the sophisticated embroidery of grape branches on the rear doors which feature 9,215 stitches in total. The techniques used for these alone are a combination of satin and tatami to create an interplay of textures. What follows are the leather upholstery in Navy Blue and Grace White with Jasmine elements.

Fold-down picnic tables showcase the fruits as inlays and are made out of gold-plated stainless steel. These images are set against a Milori Blue backdrop and covered in clear lacquer, which is then hand-polished to perfection. The breathtaking interior of the Phantom Inspired by Cinque Terre is further decorated by commissioned artwork on the Gallery and a custom Starlight Headliner with 14,338 stitches of embroidery in the shape of the Italian map.

The Phantom Inspired by Cinque Terre is not just about the cosmetics as it’s outfitted with a potent 6.7-liter twin-turbocharged V12 mill. Rolls-Royce tuned this bad boy to output 563 horsepower and 664 lb-ft of torque which equates to a 0-60 mph time of 5.1 seconds. It’s curated creations like this that keep the marque’s elite clientele coming back for more.

Images courtesy of Rolls-Royce