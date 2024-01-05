The toothbrush is the one thing we all need for daily dental hygiene. It helps to keep your teeth clean by removing plaque, germs, and stuck food particles.

However, to keep your teeth healthy, you need to brush them correctly. The bristles should reach the molars (teeth at the back) and the space between them for thorough cleaning.

Unfortunately, our ordinary toothbrush may not help reach some areas in the mouth. This is why many people have started using electric toothbrushes.

As the name goes, the brush rotates automatically to help clean even the most difficult-to-reach area. You don’t have to manually move the brush with your hand.

But the problem with electric toothbrushes is that they come with bulky charging adapters and wires. This may crowd up your bathroom counter and even affect the design aesthetics.

To deal with this problem, Mode has come up with the best electric toothbrush with a space-saving design.

Want to know more about it? Keep reading!

About Mode Electric Toothbrush

Model Electric Toothbrush is the first toothbrush that charges without any wires. This helps to keep your bathroom clean and clear.

It is a sleek black brush that comes with a wireless charging dock. You can directly insert it in the outlet to charge your brush. The charging dock has the same color as the brush and adds a luxurious touch to your bathroom aesthetics.

It also has a built-in dock nightlight that creates a warm and soft glow in the bathroom. This electric toothbrush is not just about style and design; it is a practical solution to keeping your teeth clean.

The Mode brush offers 38,000 strokes per minute and helps to remove 10x more plaque than your ordinary toothbrush. It is the perfect blend of design, style, and functionality.

Features of Mode Electric Toothbrush

Here are some cool features you can enjoy when using Mode Electric Toothbrush:

1. Soft tapered bristles

The Mode toothbrush is designed to reach deep between your teeth. It has soft, tapered bristles that are fine enough to clean all the areas surrounding your teeth.

2. Rotates to fit any bathroom

You can easily rotate the charging dock of this toothbrush to fit any bathroom space. It is highly flexible, and you can turn it vertically as well as horizontally for charging.

3. 30 days battery power

The toothbrush can easily function for up to 30 days on a single charge. The battery is long-lasting and helps you save power.

4. Wireless charging dock

This toothbrush comes with a wireless charging dock that you can plug directly into the outlet. As there are no wires, you don’t have to worry about the mess on the counter.

5. Waterproof and splashproof

The brush is fully waterproof (IPX7), ideal for use under running water. The dock is splash-proof (IPX4), safeguarding it against minor splashes.

6. 38,000 brush strokes per minute

With its powerful single Mode, you get 38,000 brush strokes per minute. This leaves your teeth clean by removing even the stubborn plaque.

7. Built-in dock nightlight

One cool thing about this electric toothbrush is that it has a built-in dock nightlight. You can turn it on during the night to create a soft glow in the bathroom.

Sure, the toothbrush is a bit expensive, but it’s totally worth the price with all the amazing features you get. Plus, you can save money on future dental bills by using this electric toothbrush.