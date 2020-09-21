Mission Workshop x Tracksmith Backpack is the ideal pack for outdoor sports. It uses materials that do not weigh you down while running, cycling or even while hiking.

This backpack boasts creative craftsmanship that results in a lightweight and breathable construction that moves with you. Designed for maximum comfort and durability, it uses 500D Cordura shell to make it waterproof and robust. It has an additional waterproof nylon liner and a perforated back panel for breathability. It has a height-adjustable padded shoulder and waist straps. The addition of a chest strap and an internal frame sheet align ensure the bag stays secure on your back as you move.

The Mission Workshop x Tracksmith Backpack has two exterior water bottle holders compatible with most hydration reservoirs up to 3 liters. It comes with enough organization compartments for your on-the-go items. The internal storage has a max capacity of 18 liters. That is more than enough to hold your sports gear from your tracksuits, extra clothes, or extra pair of shoes. It features a secured roll-top opening so accessing contents inside is easy. This pack even comes with a removable padded laptop sleeve which you can likewise use for other tech gadgets. It also has an additional exterior zippered pocket to store more items.

This everyday carry is extremely lightweight at 1.04kilograms when empty and compact at 10″ x 20″ x 6″. The addition of a tonal reflective stripe makes the Mission Workshop x Tracksmith Backpack ideal for the active lifestyle. It helps with visibility when cycling, running, or hiking in the dark.

