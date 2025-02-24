When you’re whiskey starts to taste a bit off, it could mean a lot of things. However, what most fail to account for is the possibility that their senses crave something stronger. Over time, what used to seem bold and harsh eventually begins to feel mellow and smooth. Perhaps you just need to sample something like this Kentucky Straight Wheated Single Barrel Bourbon by Green River.

This spirit is sold under the distillery’s Private Selection label. We believe the ingredients for this expression should be unique enough for those jaded with their favorite American whiskeys. Everybody has labels they love, but you can always discover something new and exquisite.

Therefore, Green River is one of those must-try sources for booze. The official product page of its Kentucky Straight Wheated Single Barrel Bourbon reads: “Aged for over five years, this unique offering represents a small, carefully curated portion of our wheated bourbon, crafted to deliver an exceptional single-barrel experience.”

Its mash bill contains 70% corn, 21% wheat, and 9% malted barley. Overall, the production run presents 100 barrels with varying cask strengths. Drinkers can expect proofs anywhere between 110 to 130 across the board. You can look at it as a lottery of sorts as each 700 ml bottle holds a “rich auburn and polished mahogany color” liquid ranging from 55% ABV to 65% ABV.

Official tasting notes state: “Orange peel, apricot, and cinnamon are balanced by toffee and pastry. A honeyed, round mouthfeel with hints of hazelnut leads to a lasting finish of traditional Kentucky flavor.” Test your mettle with Green River’s Private Selection Kentucky Straight Wheated Single Barrel Bourbon.

