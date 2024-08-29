Although whiskey experts say otherwise, drinkers still associate longer age statements with quality. Given the spirit develops a distinct character over time courtesy of chemical reactions, the maturation period appears to matter. The folks over at The Macallan certainly believe so as they add a new entry to their The Red Collection. What we have here is the 73 Years Old.

Purveyors of fine spirits such as this exquisite single malt will not bother to argue with artisans regarding their craft. Some whiskey enthusiasts are harder to please than others, but The Macallan’s stellar reputation will urge anyone to sample a sip. Furthermore, past releases under The Red Collection were all warmly received.

Surprisingly, the 73 Years Old is not the oldest expression in the series. The distillery regularly distributes bottles of its younger single malts that range from 40 years old to 60 years old. Meanwhile, the rest are extremely rare to find out in the wild. According to the press release, this new addition is a collaboration with celebrated Spanish painter and artist Javi Aznárez.

The whiskey arrives in a copper topaz hue with aromas of baked apple, nutmeg, liquorice, treacle tart, antique oak, apricot jam, and tropical fruits. “On the palate it is initially sweet and mouthcoating, with dates, sweet woodsmoke, bittersweet treacle toffee and a hint of aromatic leafiness,” writes The Macallan.

To highlight its special status, the distillery ships the 73 Years Old in its signature bottle with a label. Until you’re ready to pour one out, it remains safely nestled within a European oak presentation box. For added protection, the interior lining is upholstered in red leather sourced from Bridge of Weir Leather.

Images courtesy of The Macallan