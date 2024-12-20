WhistlePig supplies American whiskey lovers with exquisite drams. The company also occasionally partners with other popular brands for unique creations like beer and ice cream. Nevertheless, the label truly shines with its fine selection of rye spirits. In a festive tongue-in-cheek tribute to its namesake, make some space for the PiggyBank Rye.

Across various cultures, the pig is more than just a food source. Although there are some who consider the humble swine as filthy, many believe it is a symbol of good fortune and happiness. Meanwhile, gold is a precious metal that likewise denotes luck, nobility, and other positive attributes. Hence, this new expression from the Vermont-based distillery would make a fine gift.

Since it is the holiday season, WhistlePig encourages us to share drinks and propose toasts. The PiggyBank Rye carries a respectable 10-year-old age statement, which still matters to most whiskey enthusiasts. They’re bottling a liter of this exquisite liquid at 110 proof and shipping it inside a golden pig-shaped decanter.

Take note that the vessel opens from the rear just like the previous iterations. Apart from the metallic yellow gilding, it would have been a cool tweak if WhistlePig switched it to the front. Nonetheless, these are just minor gripes and do not affect the quality and tasting notes of the whiskey.

VP of marketing Alex Short stated: “WhistlePig 10 PiggyBank Rye Gold Limited Edition is more than just a celebration of rye whiskey—it’s a toast to our fans and the holiday spirit.” Make sure to check out our other feature articles on awesome stuff you can indulge in this season or give out as presents.

Images courtesy of WhistlePig