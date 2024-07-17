With plenty of time before summer wraps up, what have you guys been up to? Some who were able to schedule their paid leaves and those on break are likely having a blast right now! However, it does not mean the rest of us who are still at work can’t have a good time. For example, a glass or two from the Flight Series II at the end of the day.

Yes, a sip or gulp of an expression from this limited edition Kentucky straight bourbon collection should suffice. It is more than enough to keep whiskey enthusiasts in high spirits. Supplied by Blue Run Spirits, the Flight Series II is comprised of six blends. they are sourcing everything from “micro batches” of the distillery’s renowned high rye offerings.

According to people responsible for the second outing, the release, Castle & Key, Bardstown Bourbon Company, and an unnamed establishment are the contract distilleries. Also back for a key role in the Flight Series II is Whiskey Director Shaylyn Gammon.

“I envisioned these blends being enjoyed in a favorite outdoor setting, when nature is trying its hardest to capture your attention and deserves a toast in appreciation,” notes Shaylyn. “This is why I conducted my sensory tests outside, since no whiskey fan is ever going to be experiencing their whiskey in a distillery laboratory.”

Her blending repertoire delivers subtle profiles that distinctly shine with each bottle. Gammon was in charge of hand-picking and curating each entry in the Flight Series II. The expressions include Biscayne Breeze, Joshua Tree Sunrise, Miami Sunset, Santa Monica Pier, Tahoe Powder, and Yosemite Pine.

Images courtesy of Blue Run Spirits