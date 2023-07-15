In 2022, fans of the iconic and long-running spy film series had a lot to be excited about as the franchise marked its 60th anniversary. Although several actors have already portrayed 007 on the silver screen, it’s the character they embody that people idolize. Meanwhile, a renowned distillery operating out of Speyside is launching The Macallan James Bond 60th Anniversary Release.

Although they are already way behind everyone else, the fame it has cultivated since 1824 means any undertaking is sure to generate a lot of buzz. As indicated by reports, this commemorative spirit is presented in six distinct bottles to highlight each decade since the debut of Dr. No in 1962. As such, collectors will vie to complete the set.

Given others are entertaining the same idea, grabbing a few whenever they drop is the best course of action. At first, we thought The Macallan James Bond 60th Anniversary Release would ship out as the entire collection. However, it seems they have scheduled these to gradually hit store shelves. This marketing strategy will likely drive-up demand for these whiskeys.

Decade I of The Macallan James Bond 60th Anniversary Release is crafted by whiskey maker Kirsteen Cambell. It’s important to note that despite the varying aesthetic presentation of the bottles and labels, the contents are consistent across the entire lineup. Firstly, we have a nose of coconut, sweet vanilla, raisin, dried fig, lime, sherbet, and lemon.

A sip fills your mouth with essences of baked apple tart, honey, figs, fizzy sherbet, orange zest, ginger spice, and gentle oak. The finish leaves a lingering sweet yet complex flavor on the tongue. The Macallan James Bond 60th Anniversary Release flaunts a Suisse gold hue and is bottled at 43.7% ABV. Press notes read, “Decade I explores the Bond innovations and archives of the 1960s.”

Images courtesy of The Macallan