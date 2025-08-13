If you love chocolates and booze, The Macallan offers the Harmony I series Rich Cacao and Fine Cacao. For those who prefer cups of coffee, we have the Harmony II lineup Inspired by Intense Arabica and Smooth Arabica. The distillery did not feature specific themes for the Harmony III and Harmony IV, but revisits the practice once again with the Harmony V.

This time around, we have two expressions in the 2025 Harmony Collection for folks who absolutely adore tea. The beverage is an excellent alternative to keep your caffeine levels in control. Still, it’s not commonly paired with whiskey, unlike coffee. Nonetheless, perhaps the duo in the Harmony V roster could convince us otherwise.

“For the fifth release of the Harmony Collection, The Macallan Whisky Mastery Team draws inspiration from the world of single garden tea. This release introduces two limited-edition expressions crafted in collaboration with JING Tea, curators of some of the world’s most distinctive and fine single garden teas,” reads the press release.

There’s no reason to miss the 2025 installment, but availability may be an issue. According to The Macallan, the Inspired by Phoenix Honey Orchid Tea should already be in stock across major distribution channels. However, the Inspired by Organic Cherrywood Lapsang Tea seems to be an exclusive release for global travel retail groups.

The boxes that each Harmony V whiskey comes in are crafted out of recycled waste tea leaves. Inspired by Phoenix Honey Orchid Tea exudes notes of apricot, peach, toffee, sweet oak, floral honey, and tropical fruits. As for the Inspired by Organic Cherrywood Lapsang Tea, expect dates, warm spice, charred oak smoke, ripe berries, charred citrus peel, and rich toffee.

Images courtesy of The Macallan