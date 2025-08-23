Whiskey and fast cars do not sound like a good combination in the context of alcohol consumption before the operation of a motor vehicle. However, if it’s a collaboration we’re talking about, then we’re looking at things a little differently. The world’s leading brands are also prolific sponsors in motorsports, which is why we have the Aston Martin x Glenfiddich 16-Year-Old Single Malt.

To honest, this partnership somewhat caught us by surprise given the illustrious British marque’s recent outing with Bowmore. These gave us exceptional drams such as the ARC-52, ARC-52, and Black Bowmore DB5 1964. Then there’s the one-off ARC-52 Mokume Edition that was exclusively sold via auction.

It seems 2025 marks a new chapter in Aston Martin’s ongoing adventures into fine spirits. From what we can gather, Glenfiddich’s sixth-generation Malt Master/Master Blender is behind the recipe. Drawing inspiration from the mechanical sophistication and precision engineering of Formula One, we’re getting this commemorative 16-Year-Old Single Malt.

He shares: “I watched F1 a lot back in the ’80s and ’90s with the legendary names of Senna, Mansell, Prost, and Schumacher. I drifted away a bit for a few years, but got back into it with the new generation of Hamilton and Verstappen. Having now had the chance to be at a race, I love it!”

Drinkers can look forward to tasting notes that feature caramalized ginger, fresh fruit salad, maple syrup, and sweet cream. Glenfiddich also reveals that three types of casks were involved in the aging process. These include new American oak casks, second-fill ex-bourbon casks, and American oak wine casks. The 16-Year-Old Single Malt is bottled at 43% ABV.

Images courtesy of Aston Martin/Glenfiddich