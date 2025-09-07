A shared bottle of wine normally doesn’t last the following day. But if you’re a lone drinker and want to savor the taste till the last drop, yet can’t consume the bottle in one seating, then you’d benefit with WASHWOW’s latest product, the Wine Preservation Dispenser.

Like an opened can or bottle of soda that loses its taste and fizz or go flat when exposed to air, a bottle of wine also loses its fresh taste once opened. Consuming wine the next day still retains some of its flavor, but several days or so and it all goes down the drain.

WASHWOW created the Wine Preservation Dispenser to save you money on another bottle. More importantly, it answers the question, “Why should drinking wine mean racing against time?” It came about after an experience with an unfinished 2018 Pinot Noir, which oxidized and spoiled three days later.

This device features a dynamic airbag technology that prevents air or oxygen from entering the bottle and touching the wine. Snapped onto the opened bottle, it preserves the wine’s aroma and flavor even five days after opening. It retains that “just-uncorked” vibrancy so you can savor its taste at your own pace.

Moreover, WASHWOW’s Wine Preservation Dispenser is very easy to use sans added tools, no vacuum pumps, or unnecessary setups. It fits most bottle types and automatically seals with a one-way valve that’s easy to store, even with the bottle laid down flat. When it’s time to drink, a quick button press and wine dispenses from its spout. The device operates via a USB-C rechargeable battery good for 15 bottles on a single charge.

Images courtesy of WASHWOW