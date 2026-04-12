It’s a busy month for Clase Azul with multiple notable announcements for fans of its premium products. Firstly, reports reveal plans to release a special decanter to mark the FIFA World Cup. As one of the three countries hosting the global sporting event, a limited edition collectible is great publicity. Next, the label also invites everyone to drop by Casa de los Leones.

Practically functioning as the headquarters of the tequila outfit, it’s now offering something unique for those interested. Just before you step into the volumes of this magnificent facility, the exterior already captures the imagination. Visitors can find the site in Polanco, Mexico City, where a mid-20th-century mansion stands.

After an extensive restoration, it’s now an architectural attraction that tourists old enough to drink alcohol should not miss. Details from the website say Casa de los Leones is where “tradition and contemporary creativity converge, inviting guests into a lived expression of Mexican culture, design, and hospitality.”

Guests can look forward to curated tequila tasting sessions within rooms lined with artwork. You can say the setting evokes a feeling of immersion that cannot be found anywhere else. Drop by the Collector’s Lounge, “an intimate space designed for meaningful exchange.” Mingle with fellow tequila enthusiasts and sample rare releases and exclusive in-house cocktails.

Of course, we can’t go home empty-handed. Casa de los Leones also features a bespoke boutique where souvenirs and limited edition tequilas abound. Clase Azul not only crafts some of the best agave-based spirits but also shows us how to deliver a memorable experience.

Images courtesy of Clase Azul