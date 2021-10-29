Much like the daily routines that define us, we develop tastes for certain food and drinks. There’s nothing wrong here unless you refuse to try something new. In the case of single malt whiskeys, it would be a shame for us to miss out on special blends that come out. Just like The Macallan Harmony Collection Rich Cacao.

If you indulge in the occasional tipple, then surely you are aware of what perfectly pairs with it. Aside from more savory selections of consumables, whiskey is surprisingly wonderful with dessert. Dark chocolate is a favorite of many, which is why The Macallan’s latest collaboration chooses to showcase it.

The Macallan Harmony Collection Rich Cacao is the first of what will become an annual release for the distillery. The blend has been carefully curated with help of Jordi Roca. The latter is a distinguished pastry chef at the El Celler de Can Roca – a three Michelin star establishment based in Girona, Spain.

With experts of their respective crafts behind this exquisite offering, each of the 200 bottles should be enjoyed to the last drop. The Macallan ages its single malt whiskey in European and American oak casks. The spirit touts a hue of toasted cacao beans with an aroma that reminds you of honey, oak, zesty lime, ginger, and chocolate fondant.

Take a sip to savor cinnamon, dates, honey, vanilla, and dark chocolate, with a long finish of rich chocolate. As you can see, this is a chocolate lovers dream. By now, you already know what to pair it with. The Harmony Collection Rich Cacao also takes a sustainable step forward. The packaging is 100% recyclable and made out of discarded cacao pod husks.

