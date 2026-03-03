When The Macallan is not marketing luxury-tier whiskies for the elite to enjoy, it’s releasing thrilling new expressions for us to enjoy. One of the latest drops is part of the label’s limited-edition collections, specifically the one with a global exploration motif. Under the Distil Your World series, we have the Paris Edition.

So far, the distillery’s previous outings include the London Edition, New York Edition, Mexico Edition, and Hong Kong Edition. Some may argue that the French typically prefer wine, cognac, armagnac, and other spirits. However, the latest surveys reportedly show whisky consumption is on the rise.

The Macallan draws inspiration from “the rich heritage of the Parisian restaurant culture” to craft the Distil Your World Paris Edition. Behind this recipe is the brand’s Master Whisky Maker, Kirsteen Campbell, and the Roca brothers of El Celler de Can Roca fame.

This single malt whisky flaunts a hue the product page calls “Parisian Sunrise.” A whiff of the spirit registers fragrances of sandalwood, vanilla, baked almond croissants, sweet nectarines, and perfumed rose. Take a sip to uncover notes of toasted oak, peach melba, brioche, and buttered pastry.

It then leaves your mouth with “gentle spices,” writes The Macallan. The whisky ships in a familiar bottle and a special gift box with distinct designs of popular Parisian landmarks. Artwork by French artist Cassandre Montoriol accompanies your purchase to make it even more collectable.

“Following the exploration of Paris, the Roca brothers, in collaboration with The Macallan crafted a menu that reflects their unique vision of the city, defined by elegance, tradition and gastronomic artistry,” reads the Distil Your World Paris Edition marketing materials.

Images courtesy of The Macallan